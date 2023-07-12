Tottenham: Man in court accused of shotgun murder
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of killing an 18-year-old moped rider by shooting him in the chest with a shotgun.
Regan Konin, 18, is charged with murdering Andre Salmon in Tottenham, north London, on 3 July.
Mr Salmon was on a moped when he was allegedly attacked by a rider on an electric scooter in Stamford Road.
Mr Konin, of Victoria Road, Tottenham, was remanded into custody and a plea hearing was set for 27 September.
He is also charged with possession of a firearm, having a zombie-style knife at his address, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and affray.
