Uxbridge by-election: Issues explored ahead of vote
- Published
With one week to go until the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, the BBC has been speaking to residents about the issues most affecting them.
The candidates from the four main political parties have also be speaking about their priorities if elected.
The vote, triggered by the resignation of Boris Johnson, will be held on 20 July.
All of the 17 candidates have submitted a one minute manifesto video to the BBC which can be viewed here.
It will probably come as no surprise that the topic on the tip of most people's tongue is the upcoming expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
This is particularly the case in Uxbridge as the local borough is one of five Conservative councils which took London Mayor Sadiq Khan to court over his plans to extend the zone on 29 August.
While the two main political parties do not often agree on much, the Conservative and Labour candidate have a similar policy on ULEZ.
Steve Tuckwell, of the Conservative Party, said when he had "been knocking on doors it is all about ULEZ".
"I am being told that ULEZ will devastate businesses and family incomes.
"This election is a referendum on ULEZ," he said.
Similarly, Labour's Danny Beales told the BBC it was "not the right time for the extension".
"My concern is what any politician in the Labour Party thinks, it's about what this community thinks and they cannot afford these additional costs," he said.
ULEZ is also a topic which is often brought up by residents who live in the constituency.
Simon Webb, who works as a mechanic, believes the planned expansion amounts to "punishing people".
He said his disabled mother has to use a car and therefore "will have to pay £15 to go and buy a pint of milk".
However others, such as retiree John Thompson, are more positive about the scheme.
"Air quality and people's health is such a big issue," he said.
"Someone will suffer but I think it's right to go ahead with the expansion."
On a more local level, the state of Hillingdon Hospital and its future is concerning some locals.
Sue Tibbles described it as a "great hospital" where she had been a patient "for many years".
She said she was "all for the rebuilding of the hospital", as "it would be a real shame to see it go".
"Just looking at the building now, its life must be limited - it's amazing that it's still standing really," Ms Tibbles added.
Blaise Baquiche, the Liberal Democrat candidate, told the BBC sorting out Hillingdon Hospital "and the shocking waiting times" was among the issues he wanted to look at.
Another was the "political football that is Uxbridge police station that has passed hands between Tory and Labour".
Sarah Green, the Green Party's candidate, said she wanted to improve the area's water quality.
"I've been fighting the fight for clean water for the past seven years," she said.
"The area that we get our water from is being devastated by the HS2 development."
Other people in Uxbridge said the cost of living crisis - especially the increase in mortgage repayments, bills and food - was of particular concern for them.
Leeanna Budd, who works in a charity at Uxbridge, said: "I remember you could fill your whole trolley for £70 if not less.
"Now my weekly shop is £150.
"I can just about afford that but there are other people who can't afford it at all. The cost of living is really bad."
Geraldine McCormick, a resident in her 70s, said she was sceptical that any of the candidates were going to be able to help residents with the crisis.
"People can't afford anything and I don't think that whoever gets in is going to change it," she said.
