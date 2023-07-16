Woman hurt in Hackney as wind blows scaffolding on car
Strong winds blew scaffolding on to a car, injuring a woman inside.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Dalston Lane, Hackney, in east London, at 15:52 BST.
A woman, who was inside the car, was found injured. She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her condition is not known.
A wind warning had been in place for London until midnight on Saturday. All Royal Parks shut their playgrounds for safety because of the weather.
Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said that gusts of wind reached as high as 55mph in some parts of southern England.
