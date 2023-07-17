Oxford Street: Long-awaited plans to rejuvenate street revealed
Long-awaited plans to give Oxford Street a facelift are now available for the public to view.
The Oxford Street Programme wants to improve the overall "appearance and usability" of the street by increasing space for visitors.
Westminster City Council said the plans improved safety for people on foot as well as enhanced lighting, more green areas and seating.
The consultation is open until 31 August, with work completed in 2026.
Previous plans to rejuvenate the street were axed when Labour took control of the council in May 2022.
The Conservatives had earmarked £120m for the revamp, but when they took over, Labour said the failed Marble Arch mound project - which at £6m was three times over budget - meant it had to revise the budget.
The council has been asked how much it expects to spend under the new plans.
The plans cover the entirety of the one-mile (1.8km) street, from Tottenham Court Road to Marble Arch.
Junctions adjoining the street, including at Oxford Circus, are to be redesigned to create more space for pedestrians and 12 more pedestrian crossings will be built.
New ideas and proposals for Regent Street, Paddington and Bayswater and Shepherd Market are also open for consultation.
The plans have been drawn up in conjunction with the New West End Company (NWEC), which represents 600 retail, restaurant, hotel and property owners across the West End.
Councillor Geoff Barraclough, the council's cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: "The West End constantly needs to adapt if it is to continue draw shoppers from around the country and around the world."
He added: "We need to innovate and ensure we can offer a top-class experience for everyone.
"I want Oxford Street to be a place local communities, residents, visitors and businesses can feel pride in."
Dee Corsi, chief executive officer NWEC said the project was happening against a "backdrop of wider, positive shifts in the market; from the progress of ambitious, multi-use redevelopment projects to the signing of new global flagships, and the return of iconic brands such as HMV.
"We are already seeing increased footfall and dwell time as a result of the Elizabeth Line, which underscores the need for an enhanced visitor experience that will encourage more visitors to come more often and stay for longer."