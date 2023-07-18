Islington deaths: Third man charged with murdering boy and man
A third man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy and a man in north London.
Teenager Leonardo Reid was fatally stabbed in Elthorne Road, Islington, on the night of 29 June, while Shekaj Klevi, 23, died in hospital from stab wounds shortly afterwards.
A third man also suffered a stab injury but survived.
Eden Clark, 29, was also charged at the Old Bailey with attempted murder and possession of a Zombie knife.
Mr Clark, of no fixed address, appeared at the hearing by video-link.
It comes after Jason Furtardo, 26, from Halton Road in Islington, was charged with two counts of murder as well as attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
Abel Chunda, 27, of Highgate Hill in Islington, was also charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
A plea hearing was set for 22 September.
Investigators also appealed for information to help locate another man, Lorik Lupqi, who police want to speak to in connection with the deaths.
Scotland Yard said Mr Lupqi, 19, is from the Archway area and has links to parts of east and south-west London.
