Brixton office tower-block plans withdrawn days before public meeting
Campaigners say they have achieved a victory after a Texan millionaire DJ withdrew plans to build a 20-storey office block in the middle of Brixton.
The decision by Taylor McWilliams's company Hondo Enterprises comes days before a public hearing was due to debate the proposals at City Hall.
Lambeth Council approved the plans in December 2020 - despite nearly 8,000 people signing a petition against it.
However, Hondo's agent DP9 wrote to City Hall on Monday to withdraw.
The letter cites a "very long period of gestation" as having a "profound impact on the ability to deliver" the project.
It continues: "We are now in the position where the applicant needs to reconsider its position and can only do this by withdrawing the application."
Hondo added that it intended to soon present a "revised approach" that would "deliver lasting benefits for Brixton's businesses and residents".
If it had gone ahead the developers said the 20-storey office block, situated in Pope's Road near POP Brixton and the area's historic Arches, would have included 12.5% affordable workspace and created up to 1,600 new jobs.
However, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan put the proposals under review over concerns the building was too big, would harm the character of the area and cause harm to views of listed buildings and nearby parks.
The BBC understands an earlier public meeting, scheduled for June 2022, had been postponed at Hondo's request.
Danai Nardi, 50, a resident of the Brixton area for more than 25 years and member of campaign group Save Nour FightTheTower, said the group believed they played a pivotal role in the eventual withdrawal of the application.
She explained the group was concerned about the proximity to Brixton's conservation area, "vibrations" from building works and the impact of crane operation and construction on the opening hours of Brixton Market.
Ahead of this week's public meeting on the project, Ms Nardi said Save Nour FightTheTower asked Hondo for statements in support of the plans.
"They told us there aren't any," she said, adding she felt the company withdrew because "they didn't want to appear in a public hearing with no supporters".
"We feel like champs, like winners," she said. "This isn't just about the tower, it's about Brixton."
Labour MP for Dulwich & West Norwood Helen Hayes said the plans were "never good enough for Brixton".
"It was twice as tall as any other building in the surrounding area and would have overshadowed local independent businesses," she said.
"It was inappropriate for a location which is adjacent to two conservation areas, the listed Brixton Recreation Centre and the historically important Electric Avenue.
"I have been contacted by an overwhelming number of my constituents who were concerned about the impact this plan would have had on Brixton town centre."
Ms Hayes added she believed there was "no evidence" the area needed so much office space, "particularly after the shift to remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic".
"Any future scheme for this site in central Brixton must be developed in collaboration with the local community, designed to meet local needs and designed to complement Brixton's historic environment," she said.
Hondo Enterprises has been contacted for a response.