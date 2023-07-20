M&S Marble Arch store cannot be torn down, government rules
- Published
Marks & Spencer will not be able to bulldoze and redevelop its flagship central London store, after the secretary of state blocked the plans.
The retailer wants to replace the Art Deco building at 458 Oxford Street with a new shop and large office block.
Despite strong opposition, Westminster Council and City Hall previously approved the scheme before it was later recalled by the government.
M&S boss Stuart Machin said the decision was an act of "self-sabotage".
Mr Machin also warned the retailer may leave the site on the world-famous shopping street altogether.
"We have been clear from the outset that there is no other viable scheme - so, after almost a century at Marble Arch, M&S is now left with no choice but to review its future position on Oxford Street on the whim of one man. It is utterly pathetic."
The company had said it wanted to build a modern new store within a 10-storey complex, as it believed the current building was "failing". But environmental and heritage campaigners argued the 1929 building should instead be refurbished and restored.
The decision on Thursday follows a public inquiry into the development last autumn, ordered by the Communities Secretary Michael Gove - who has the power to overturn local planning decisions.
The Government report raised concerns that its public benefits were offset by the potential harm to nearby heritage landmarks and criticised the environmental impact of the redevelopment.
Mr Gove found that additional storeys of offices would be more apparent than the current site and have a "significantly detrimental impact on the setting of Selfridges" department store nearby.
'Self-sabotage'
The carbon footprint and failure to reuse some existing resources was also considered a reason for permission to be blocked.
Planning inspectors had recommended the proposals be approved.
"Today the Secretary of State has ignored his appointed expert David Nicholson who recommended approval of our scheme," Mr Machin said.
He added that the decision was "a short-sighted act of self-sabotage by the Secretary of State".
Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council's Cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: "Clearly this is a disappointing day for M&S but we hope they return with a revised scheme which meets the new tests presented by the climate emergency".
"We very much want them (M&S) to continue to be a part of the West End's success story."