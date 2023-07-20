Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, named as birthday party stabbing victim
A teenager stabbed to death after a birthday party in north-west London has been named as Claudyo Jauad Lafayette.
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a fight in the street on Granville Road, Kilburn, at about 23:20 BST on Friday.
The 17-year old was found injured and died at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he had died from a stab wound.
Three 18-year-old men have been arrested and released on bail.
Claudyo's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.
'Ended in tragedy'
Another teenager, thought to also be aged 17, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A woman in her early 20s also received hospital treatment for an injury to her hand.
The Met's Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said he was "certain" people will have information that will help the investigation.
"A birthday party has ended in tragedy, and a family has been left mourning the loss of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him," he said.