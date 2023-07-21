Residents of Uxbridge react to narrow Tory by-election victory
- Published
It's been an eventful 24 hours in Uxbridge and South Ruislip and as commuters and families hurry about the town on Friday morning, there's a buzz in the air.
Although polls indicated a Labour victory was on the cards, the Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell narrowly held on to the seat vacated by Boris Johnson, winning by 495 votes.
Labour voters say they are "totally shocked" by the result, while those who voted Tory are "delighted".
Asked why they think the Conservatives held on to the seat, there is one clear and overarching explanation from voters here: the expansion of the ULEZ.
'Flabbergasted'
Residents, regardless of who they voted for, seem to all agree that Sadiq Khan's flagship clean-air policy, due to come into force in outer London at the end of August, played a key role in how many people voted.
Tim Rolt, a town planner, told the BBC that he was "flabbergasted at the shock result".
Mr Rolt, 50, supports the expansion of the ULEZ, saying he is "amazed that people in Uxbridge are happy living with dirty air".
He believes that this polarising issue is what drove many potential Labour supporters to vote Conservative.
Jacqueline, who has recently retired, said she was "delighted" the Tories retained the seat as now Uxbridge had an MP who "will be the man to stand up to Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion".
"I'm sure it was the ULEZ expansion that cost Labour this election," she added.
Another local resident told the BBC that he "never usually votes", but felt "forced to vote for anyone that would stop ULEZ" as he was worried about how much he would have to pay to replace his non-compliant car.
Despite this apparent rejection of the scheme in Uxbridge, the mayor of London's office says expanding the zone is "a really difficult decision but necessary to save lives".
The clean air-zone is set to expand on 29 August, and anyone driving a non-compliant vehicle will be charged a daily rate of £12.50.
With a turnout of 46.1% - high for a by-election - it seems many residents did indeed feel compelled to vote due to their opinions on the mayor's scheme.
Polling conducted by JLP showed the ULEZ expansion was the second most important issue for people after the cost of living.
The Labour Party also blamed ULEZ for the loss, as shadow justice secretary Steve Reed insisted those responsible for the policy needed to "reflect".
In Uxbridge, there is a clear sense of disillusionment among Labour voters who thought the seat, which remained Conservative even when Tony Blair won a landslide in 1997, would finally turn red.
Natalie Kantovich, a lawyer from Uxbridge, said she thought Labour lost "because they don't offer anything new, exciting or different".
"If every party is basically the same, people will just stick with, vote for, what they know," she added.
Josh Haywood, who works in the public sector, has a similar take.
He said: "People can't get behind the Labour Party, and I blame Keir Starmer for that."
He said Sir Keir was "not a strong candidate for prime minister" as he "lacked the personality and policies to encourage people to vote for him".
Mr Haywood, who didn't vote in the by-election as he felt "disillusioned", believes many people "loved Boris so stuck with what they knew and voted Conservative".
'We will never forget Boris'
Mr Johnson's resignation as an MP in June, after he received a report from the MP-led Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street, certainly does not seem to mean he is no longer relevant to the residents of Uxbridge.
The former prime minister remains front and centre of many minds here.
As I speak to one man about the by-election results, another woman shouts: "Bring back Boris." Another joins in and says: "We will never forget Boris."
Paul Burn, 37, tells me he wants Mr Johnson to come back as "he really cared about the people here. He bought prestige and attention to our area."
Mr Burn is worried that the new MP Steve Tuckwell, as a backbencher, will have very little influence.
"Uxbridge will probably be forgotten about," he says. "No-one will care about us now."