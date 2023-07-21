Tube strike: Unions call off action following talks
- Published
Transport unions have called off planned strikes on the Tube next week following last-minute talks.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) were set to walk out from 23 July to 28 July, and Unite and Aslef members were due to strike on 26 and 28 July.
BBC London's Transport Correspondent Tom Edwards said it followed a "major step forward" in talks.
He said any changes to pensions would not happen until 2026.
Changes to working conditions would be subject to further negotiations.
It is the latest development in a long-running dispute between unions and Transport for London (TfL) over job cuts, changes to pensions, and working conditions.
'Significant concessions from TfL'
In a statement, RMT said "progress" was made in talks after "significant concessions were made by TfL where their original plans for jobs cuts and pension changes will not be carried out".
The union continued: "There are now longer guarantees on protection of earnings, no pension changes for at least three years, and so-called productivity proposals which would have damaged the terms and conditions of RMT members have been halted."
However, the RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This is not the end of the dispute nor is it a victory for the union as yet".
"RMT's strike mandate remains live until October and we are prepared to use it if necessary," he explained. "We will continue to negotiate in good faith as we always have done with TfL and it was only the steadfast commitment of our members in being prepared to take sustained strike action that has forced the employer to make significant concessions."
'Good news for London'
TfL's chief operating officer Glynn Barton said: "This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution."
In a statement, TfL said it "has provided assurance that there are no current proposals to change pension arrangements" and any future proposals "would require appropriate consultation and extensive further work".
It added "no employee will lose their job or be asked to work additional hours" as part of the range of proposals being considered.
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "It is really welcome news for Londoners that the trade unions have suspended their planned strikes next week and that commuters won't face disruption."Negotiation is always the best way forward and this shows what we can achieve by working with trade unions. "I've been in close contact with the TfL Commissioner throughout this week, and I'll keep working with our TfL unions and staff to deliver the best transport system in the world for Londoners."