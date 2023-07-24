First Amazon Fresh till-less grocery store in UK closes
- Published
Amazon's first till-less store in the UK, which opened in west London just over two years ago, has been closed.
The Amazon Fresh shop opened in Ealing Broadway in March 2021 and was the online giant's first "just walk out" grocery store outside of the US.
It permanently shut on Sunday along with two other Amazon Fresh stores, in Wandsworth and East Sheen.
Amazon said they were closed after an assessment of its "portfolio of stores", but new outlets were planned.
Visitors to Amazon Fresh shops scan a smartphone app when they enter and are then automatically billed for the items they pick up as they depart, without having to visit a till.
The opening of the grocery stores were hailed as a "watershed moment" by one retail expert, but campaigners have raised privacy concerns about how they operate.
Speaking about the closures, Amazon said: "Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimisation decisions along the way.
"While we decided to close three Amazon Fresh stores, it doesn't mean we won't grow - this year, we will open new Amazon Fresh stores to better serve customers in the greater London area."
It added it was "committed to our investment in grocery and, as we grow, we'll continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk