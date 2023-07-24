City of London: New 63-floor skyscraper given go ahead
- Published
A new 63-story glass tower has been given the green light in central London.
The 235m (771ft) high building will have a free public gallery giving 360 degree views and provide office space for some 7,000 City workers.
There was an objection by St Paul's Cathedral at the planning committee who claimed that the plan for 55 Bishopsgate would further diminish the historic skyline.
Works are expected to begin soon.
A City of London Corporation report showed a formal letter from St Paul's surveyor saying: "We acknowledge the dynamic, evolving nature of the City of London. We also note the existing character of the setting of the Cathedral, which already includes a number of tall buildings.
"However, in our view, due to its height, massing, and location, the proposed development would unduly increase the prominence of the eastern cluster of tall buildings in comparison to and weighting the cluster much more closely to the Cathedral.
"This would materially detract from the townscape and heritage value of St Paul's as a prominent historic landmark, altering the balance of visual prominence between the Grade I listed building and the tall buildings cluster beyond."
Councillors were told the level of harm to the historic landmark would be "lower level of less than substantial", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, and contribute to investment in the Square Mile.
The plans will now go to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to decide whether to step in.
The building will be situated near The Gherkin and join other landmarks such as 20 Fenchurch Street, known as the Walkie Talkie building, and 122 Leadenhall Street, known as the Cheesegrater.
Representing the applicant at the meeting on Friday, asset management firm Schroders said: "We're very excited about this project, which we believe to be a unique opportunity to deliver on many of the mutual objectives of the City and the wider built environment.
"Our proposals include over 100,000 square metres of best-in-class office floor space for the City, which will support approximately 7,500 City-based new jobs".
The demolition of the current building at the address will continue, with construction of 55 Bishopsgate commencing next year, and aiming for completion in 2029.