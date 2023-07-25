Bereaved family calls for more safeguards to prevent drownings
The family of a teenage boy who drowned in the River Thames has teamed up with London Fire Brigade to urge councils to increase water safety measures.
Brian Sasu,14, drowned after jumping into the water off the bridge at Tagg's Island, Richmond, in July 2022.
West London Coroner's Court heard there were no clear warning signs or safety equipment in the area where he drowned.
Brian's family is also urging parents and carers to warn children about the risks of waterways.
A throwline board has since been installed in his memory, along with clearer warning signs.
The boy's father, George, said: "Brian was a lovely teenage boy, an aspiring footballer, but now we'll never know if that could have ever happened.
"I want to tell parents to talk to their children about the dangers of open waters so that what happened to Brian won't happen to their own children.
"If they're spending time near the riverside with the warmer weather, please tell them not to jump in because it's so dangerous," he added.
Inland waters, including rivers, canals, and lakes, are the primary locations for accidental drownings in the UK, with 60% of deaths, the fire service said.
In 2021, the London Fire Brigade responded to five drowning incidents, but the figure doubled to 10 in 2022.
The family and the fire service have written to all local councils in London to urge them to take action before a tragedy and carry out risk assessments to ensure waterways have appropriate water safety measures in place.
'Float To Live'
Assistant Commissioner for Prevention and Protection Charlie Pugsley said he also wanted parents and carers to teach children to "Float To Live", which involves rolling onto your back and float "until your breathing is under control".
"This allows oxygen to flow to your muscles helping to prevent cramping of your arms and legs. You can then swim to safety or call for help," he added.
"What happened to Brian was a complete tragedy, but out of this tragedy we hope the lessons learned will prevent anything like this happening again."
To mark World Drowning Prevention Day, the brigade was due to host a water safety event at Teddington Lock, urging the public to learn how to use public rescue equipment and offering advice.
The event is in collaboration with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Richmond Council, and the Metropolitan Police.