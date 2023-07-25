Bromley: Passerby injured as woman falls from balcony
- Published
Two women have been hospitalised after one fell from a balcony on to the other in south-east London.
The Met Police said officers were called to "a fall from height at The Glades, Bromley" at 14:13 BST on Monday.
A woman in her 20s "is believed to have fallen from a balcony", the force said.
The woman she fell on, who is in her 80s, was taken to a local hospital, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said. Her condition is not known.
The woman in her 20s was taken to a major trauma centre. She is believed to be in a non-life threatening condition, the Met said.
It is not clear exactly where the woman fell from or from what height.
Three ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast-response car, a volunteer emergency responder team, an incident response officer and London's Air Ambulance's trauma team all responded to the incident, the LAS said.
The Met said inquiries into the circumstances of the fall were ongoing.