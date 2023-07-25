Richard Okorogheye in good spirits before death - inquest
- Published
A student who was found dead in a pond after going missing from his west London home had disengaged from his university course and from friends, an inquest has been told.
The body of Richard Okorogheye, 19, was found in Epping Forest, Essex, on 5 April 2021, two weeks after he went missing.
His death was found to be "consistent with drowning", the inquest has heard.
He had sickle cell anaemia but left home on 22 March without medication.
Mr Okoroghyeye left the block of flats where he lived at 20:34 on 22 March 2021 while his mother was on a night shift as a nurse, the second day of the hearing, at Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford, was told.
Reading from a report, prepared by the Met Police for the inquest, Essex area coroner Sean Horstead said Mr Okorogheye boarded a number 23 bus south from Ladbroke Grove.
He got off the bus and went to a shop where he bought a bottle of rum, a bottle of wine and cigarettes at 21:10, Mr Horstead said.
The student then went to an address and paid for a massage and was drinking at the premises, the court heard.
The woman he paid, Witness A, said the student had been "in good spirits" and had said he would call his mother while in a minicab on the way home, the coroner said.
Mr Okorogheye left the address at 23:36 and took a minicab to Loughton, in Essex, where he was dropped near the Victoria Tavern pub.
Driver Mohammed Halas said his passenger "appeared well, didn't engage in conversation, just sat in the back of the car listening to something on his earphones", the coroner said.
He said Mr Okorogheye was alone when he was picked up and he did not see anyone where he was dropped off.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Beecher, of the Met Police, said it was just under two miles from where Mr Okorogheye was dropped off to Wake Valley Pond where his body was found by a member of the public.
No suicide note had been found, the officer said.
Mr Okorogheye was "struggling" with his course at Oxford Brookes University but his computer was analysed and there were "no searches that indicated the intention of suicide", the coroner said.
His mother contacted police the following day, but her son was not officially recorded as a missing person until 08:00 on 24 March.
Following Mr Okorogheye's death, the police watchdog began an investigation and said the force should apologise to his family after officers provided an "unacceptable level of service" to his mother.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the performance of three police officers and three call handlers fell below the standard expected, but their actions did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action.
The inquest continues.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has links to organisations that can offer support and advice.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk