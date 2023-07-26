Brixton stabbing: Man denies using makeshift blade to murder woman
A man has has denied using a makeshift blade to fatally stab a woman in the neck in south London.
Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, was stabbed on Stockwell Park Walk, in Brixton, on the afternoon of 1 May.
Mohamed Nur, 34, of Vauxhall, pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Dogbey, appearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
He also denied three counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possessing offensive weapons made from scissor blades and broken mirror glass.
Shortly after her death, Ms Dogbey's family described her as a "smart, dedicated and loving" woman who did not have "one bad bone in her body".
On 29 April, two days before Ms Dogbey died, Mr Nur allegedly also attacked two women and a man in Brixton at about 23:30 BST.
Mr Nur was remanded into custody until a further hearing, set to take place on 17 November.
