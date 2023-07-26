Hackney: Man who robbed woman, 92, absconds during escorted leave
- Published
A mugger who dragged a 92-year-old woman along the ground while she clung to her handbag has absconded during escorted leave from a mental health facility in north London.
Sanchez Edwards, a patient at the John Howard Centre, was reported missing by staff on 23 July.
The 33-year-old was sentenced to almost six years — to be served in hospital — for a robbery in 2018.
The Met Police said Edwards should not be approached.
It is at least the second time he has absconded from the mental health facility.
He was last seen at the junction of Wick Lane and Barnabas Road at about 12:00 BST on 23 July, the force said.
He was wearing a navy puffer jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.
In March 2018, Edwards was given a sentence of five years and eight months for robbery, as well as an extra three years on licence.
He grabbed the elderly woman's handbag and dragged her along the ground with it until she was in so much pain she let go.
She was left with cracked ribs and suffered extensive bruising on her ribs, legs and side.
Edwards committed the robbery after absconding from the John Howard Centre on 17 May 2017. He has three previous robbery convictions.
Edwards has links to Hackney, Camden and Newham and is known to travel using public transport, particularly buses.
The Met urged anyone that sees Edwards to call 999 immediately and quote reference CAD 2919/23Jul.