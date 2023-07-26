Wembley Stadium: New 3.6m-high fence to surround venue
Wembley Stadium is to strengthen its security around the venue with the latest in a series of new measures.
A gated portal, 3.6m fencing and enclosed roller shutters will be built at the Club Wembley entrance.
The fencing, recently approved by Brent Council, is part of the response to the chaos seen at the Euro 2020 final.
An independent report called the day "a source of national shame" after 2,000 ticketless England fans forced their way into the ground.
The report, commissioned by the FA and overseen by Baroness Casey, concluded that a "'collective failure" of organisations involved in planning for the game was to blame.
The modifications will be fitted externally, making them visible to all visitors and in the hope of deterring fans from trying to get in without a ticket.
Similar gate changes will be made to the media, staff, and VIP entrances. There will also be perimeter fencing installed adjacent to the entrances, fixed on top of the existing parapet, to prevent individuals scaling the wall.
Last year, Wembley Stadium completed phase one of improvement works related to Baroness Casey's recommendations, which included making turnstiles and accessibility entrances more secure and having locks on all perimeter doors strengthened.
A new command and control centre was also created, with more than 50 CCTV cameras added.
Work on the next stage of improvements will start in the autumn. Once the project is completed, about £4.3m will have been spent enhancing security and implementing the recommendations of Baroness Casey.
Liam Boylan, stadium director, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The latest planning approval enables us to implement the next phase of our security enhancements.
"This includes recommendations included in the Baroness Casey review, and additional measures, which will ensure Wembley Stadium continues to be a safe and secure venue for all our guests."