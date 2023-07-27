English National Opera's deadline to move from London extended
- Published
The English National Opera (ENO) has been given until 2029 to move its headquarters out of London under Arts Council England (ACE) plans.
The company, currently based at the London Coliseum, will be given £24m from ACE to deliver an opera in the capital and establish a new main base.
The funding, which will be granted between 2024 and 2026, is on top of the £11.5m for 2023.
The ENO's new home is expected to be announced in December, it said.
The opera company has been told by ACE to relocate from the capital by 2026 or lose its public funding.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she welcomed the agreement made with the "treasured national institution".
"I look forward to seeing the plans it develops to make sure more people across the country can experience its fantastic work," she added.
In November last year, ACE said it would axe the opera company's £12.6m core annual grant, replacing it with £17m over three years - effectively halving the funding - as part of a plan to relocate.
It came after the Arts Council was instructed by the government to spread more money beyond the capital.
After a backlash, ACE announced in January it would spend £11.5m in 2023 to sustain a programme of work in London, while helping it to start planning for a new base by 2026, with five cities later shortlisted.
ACE has now confirmed it has extended the deadline to relocate by three years, from March 2026 to March 2029.
Equity has previously said a survey of its members working at the ENO showed more than two-thirds would quit the company - and the profession - if it left London. Many said they had caring responsibilities, partners working, or children going to school in the capital.
The London Assembly also formally objected in June to the relocation outside of capital.
In a joint statement, the opera company and ACE said the longer time-frame to find a new base would mean "more stability, allow for consultation with staff, more work in London and more time for the ENO to develop partnerships in the new city and to establish a programme there".