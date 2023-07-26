Met Police officers who put spit hood on woman, 91, could be charged
- Published
Six Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated after a 91-year-old woman was handcuffed, put in a spit hood and had a Taser pointed at her.
The police watchdog says they face being charged with criminal offences, such as assault and false imprisonment.
Officers went to a dispute between the woman, who has dementia, and her carer in Peckham in May. She was handcuffed and taken to hospital but not arrested.
The Met said the woman allegedly spat at one officer during the incident.
Accused of discrimination
The officers are also being investigated for potential gross misconduct and discriminating against the woman, who is black, due to her race, gender, age and disability.
A complaint was also made to the IOPC that excessive and unreasonable force was used.
It is claimed the 91-year-old was left with cuts and bruising to her wrists and arms after she remained handcuffed with the spit hood on while being taken to hospital, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says.
Investigators have so far viewed footage from officers' body-worn video and hospital CCTV, and have interviewed witnesses including medical staff.
The IOPC previously said one officer had been suspended while five others had been placed on restricted duties and would have no contact with the public during the investigation.
'Community concern'
Steve Noonan, the director of the IOPC, said: "We are concerned by some of the actions and decision-making of police officers involved in the detention of this elderly and vulnerable lady, and we recognise this incident has also caused community concern.
"It's important that an independent investigation takes place to establish the full circumstances.
"We have been in regular contact with the lady's family to update them on the investigation."
He added: "Once it's complete, we will decide whether to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings."