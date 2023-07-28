City of London: Man leaves child's ashes in black cab
- Published
A father has left an urn containing his child's ashes in a black cab in London, sparking an urgent appeal by police to trace the driver.
The man travelled in the cab from Fenchurch Street to Smithfield meat market in the early hours of Friday.
The urn was inside a black Adidas bag that was left on the back seat, City of London Police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force on 020 7601 2222.
