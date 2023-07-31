London's only Jewish museum closes its doors
- Published
The only museum dedicated to Judaism in London has closed after being open for the past 13 years.
The Jewish Museum of London, located in Camden, says it has had to close due to loss of income from the pandemic and decreasing visitor numbers.
It added rising energy bills and fewer donations had made it too expensive to keep the building running.
It hopes to reopen in a new home within five years, and in the meantime the museum will move online.
Nick Viner, chair of trustees, told the BBC: "It's been an incredibly tough decision, but the museum has always found it difficult to be financially sustainable even though it's had some huge success with exhibitions.
"We are planning to do several temporary displays in London and beyond all whilst we think about how we can engage communities online with our collections."
One major success for the museum was its 2013 exhibition on Amy Winehouse that was co-curated with her family.
The museum was given unprecedented access to the singer's personal belongings including unseen portraits, pictures and treasured items that celebrated her passion for music and fashion.
Speaking about the future of the museum, Mr Vinier urged the Jewish community to provide more support.
"If the community wants to have a museum, it needs to come forward and support it.
"We need them to help us tell our story to the wider world."