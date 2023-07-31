Tottenham shooting: Man fatally shot on White Hart Lane
- Published
Related Topics
A man in his 30s has died after being shot in Tottenham, north London.
He was found with gunshot injuries on White Hart Lane on Sunday at about 23:30 BST. Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.
The Met Police believes they know who the deceased is and are working to inform his next of kin.
A murder investigation has been launched and a crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.