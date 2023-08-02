Convicted on-the-run rapist hunted by Met Police
A convicted rapist is on the run after he was jailed for five-and-a-half years without attending court.
William White, 24, of Paragon Road, Hackney, failed to appear at his sentencing hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday.
He is now wanted by the Metropolitan Police.
Det Con Jamie Merrill said: "Significant resources are being brought to bear to apprehend White so he can face justice."
He added: "I urge anybody with information about White's whereabouts to contact police immediately."
White was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by touching on 19 May after a nine-day trial.
He will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
