Shea Gordon: Four guilty of fatally stabbing boy at birthday party
Four teenagers have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy after "targeting" him at an 18th birthday party in east London.
Shea Gordon was repeatedly stabbed in the street just after midnight on 4 September 2022 during the event in Bow.
Abdul Yaro, 19, and Kavian Vaughans, 18, were found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Dainnan Witter-Cameron, 18, and Giovanni Addae-Johnson, 18, were convicted of manslaughter.
The four defendants had come to the area "as aggressors having planned a violent confrontation targeting Shea Gordon", prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis KC told the court.
"Part of the plan was to cause, if it came to it, at least really serious harm with the knives that at least one of them had in their possession."
Shea had been on the guest list for the 18th birthday party, as was defendant Witter-Cameron.
The date it was happening was also "common knowledge" between the defendants, the court heard.
Yaro was recorded speaking about it with an associate who was in prison where he said there was a plan to use serious violence involving knives at the event, the jury was told.
At 22:00 BST on 3 September, Yaro, Addae-Johnson and Vaughans took a taxi to the area of the party and made contact with Witter-Cameron, who was already there and then joined them.
The four men walked in loops around the area wearing masks, before returning to the party location, the court heard.
CCTV pictures seen in court showed the four defendants walking towards a crowd outside the party, before Shea was seen injured and running away.
He was then followed by Witter-Cameron and Vaughans, who was holding an object in his right hand and then by Addae-Johnson and Yaro, who was also armed.
'Did I kill him bro?'
Shea was stabbed three times, suffering two wounds to his right leg and an injury to the top of his chest.
Two of the defendants were also wounded, which meant either Shea or another person with him also had a knife, the jury heard.
As the defendants left the scene, a video doorbell recorded words exchanged between the defendants as they left the scene, with one asking: "Did I kill him bro?".
Another then replied: "Yeah - you did good, did good."
Shea was operated on in the street to try and restart his heart and was then transferred to the Royal London Hospital where he died later that morning.
Only Vaughans gave evidence at the trial, where he claimed that he did not participate in the attack.
Vaughans, Addae-Johnson and Yaro, who are from Tottenham, and Witter-Cameron, of Enfield, will all be sentenced in September.
