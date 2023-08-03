One in 50 Londoners homeless, London Councils finds
About one in 50 Londoners are homeless and in temporary accommodation, according to data from London Councils.
Based on its latest survey of homelessness data across the boroughs, the cross-party group estimated the number had risen to almost 170,000 people, including 83,473 children.
The organisation called on politicians to take action and "treat this as the emergency it clearly is".
The government said it was providing funds and support to councils.
The figure of nearly 83,500 children equates to one homeless child in every classroom in the capital, according to London Councils.
It also found that 1,141 more London families were stuck in unsuitable B&B accommodation for more than the six-week limit in April 2023 compared to a year ago, because of a lack of housing stock.
The overall figure for the number of people in temporary accommodation also doubled between April 2022 and April 2023 - up from 1,543 to 3,242 - an increase of 110%.
The cross-party organisation, which represents 32 London boroughs and the City of London Corporation, surveyed all London local authorities for their latest homelessness data, covering March and April this year, and had responses from 28 boroughs.
The organisation said it estimated figures for the remaining four boroughs by applying the average year-on-year increase from the responses received to the official homelessness statistics for March 2022.
'Homelessness disaster'
It suggested that, as the government's official homelessness statistics for March 2023 - published last week - were missing data from nine boroughs, the London Councils estimate is a more accurate representation of the capital's homeless population.
Darren Rodwell, London Councils' executive member for regeneration, housing and planning, said: "This is the latest evidence of the homelessness disaster unfolding in the capital.
"One in 50 Londoners homeless and living in temporary accommodation is an appalling statistic."
He said the group was "especially concerned by the skyrocketing numbers of families stuck in B&Bs", but "more and more often boroughs face a total lack of other options for keeping a roof over these families' heads".
A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "We are giving councils across London £350m through the homelessness prevention grant, this can be used to help people find new homes and out of temporary accommodation.
"We recognise that times are tough for many families, but in addition to wider support we are also funding specialist teams across the country to provide bespoke support to councils.
"This will help to end the placement of families in temporary accommodation for long periods and includes advice on managing homelessness pressures and eliminating the use of B&Bs."