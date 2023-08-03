Edgware: Five teenagers charged with murdering 19-year-old

Stefan Valentine BalabanMet Police
Stefan Valentin was fatally stabbed on 28 July

Five teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Edgware.

Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, died from a stab injury on Whitchurch Lane in the early hours of Friday.

Four boys aged 16 and one aged 17 were charged with murder and are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court.

Police said the victim's family continued to be supported by specialist officers.

