Isleworth: Allotments could shut if flats plan fails, inquiry told
The Duke of Northumberland could close allotments in west London if his plan to build dozens of flats on the site fails, a planning inquiry has heard.
Ralph Percy, the 12th Duke of Northumberland, lost an application in October 2021 to build 80 flats on Park Road Allotments in Isleworth.
It received more than 900 objections from locals.
The site is part of the duke's Grade I-listed Syon Park estate in Hounslow.
A planning consultant for Northumberland Estates told the inquiry there was "every likelihood the site would be closed" should the appeal fail.
Estate trustees would have a "decision to make about permanent closure", Pauline Roberts said.
The allotment site could have "plenty of other uses" that would be achieved "without requiring planning permission, like using it for biodiversity credits", she added.
Allotment licences have not been renewed by Northumberland Estates since 2021, the inquiry was told.
Northumberland Estates said its plans for 80 flats would include a new space for allotments.
Key worker housing for the neighbouring West Middlesex University hospital has also been promised.
Ms Roberts added: "If the plans are approved there would be 38 allotments protected for the next 50 years. If the appeal is dismissed, it's the intention to bring access to an end."
The chairman of the allotment group previously told the inquiry the proposal to replace the current allotments with smaller, "60 square metre", plots was inadequate as they would only be suitable for "beginners".
Northumberland Estates said its plans would help provide an income stream to speed up conservation works to Syon House, which is privately owned but open to the public.
Closing submissions are due to be made in September.
