New Cross: Murder investigation launched after stabbing
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in New Cross, south-east London.
The Met Police said officers were called at 00:58 BST on Friday to reports a man had been stabbed in Kender Street at the junction with Queen's Road.
A man, 20, was found with knife injuries and was taken to a south London hospital but later died.
There have been no arrests and a cordon remains in place at the scene.
The Met added the man's next of kin had been notified and a post-mortem examination would take place at a later date.
Det Ch Supt Trevor Lawry from the Met's South East Command said: "My officers remain at the scene and will be conducting enhanced patrols in the coming days to ensure that anyone with information or concerns can approach them.
"I am saddened to see another young life lost needlessly to knife crime in our city, another family devastated by loss - my thoughts are with the young man's loved ones.
"If you do have information that could assist the investigation, but don't want to speak directly to police, I urge you to contact Crimestoppers who will not even ask for your name."