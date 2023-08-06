New Cross: Murder arrest as victim Julian Ebanks-Ford is named
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old was stabbed to death in south-east London.
Julian Ebanks-Ford was found with knife injuries on Kender Street, at the junction of Queen's Road, New Cross, at about 01:00 BST on Friday.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital but died in the afternoon.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and remains in police custody, the Met said.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood, of the force's specialist crime command, said: "Although we have now made an arrest, I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Kender Street to come forward and speak with us.
"We need to know what happened in the moments leading up to Julian being stabbed."
He asked for anyone with information to make contact "as a matter of urgency".