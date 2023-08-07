Met Police investigated over death in custody
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating the Met over the death of a man custody in west London.
Daniel Cooper, 40, was arrested by Met Police officers in Shepherd's Bush on 12 July and taken Hammersmith and Fulham police station's custody suite.
He was charged with an offence and refused bail.
Two days later, on 14 July, he was found unresponsive in the his cell and transferred to hospital, where he died shortly after.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) sent investigators to the custody centre after being notified of the death by the Met.
It has gathered evidence using CCTV from the custody centre and the site of Mr Cooper's arrest as well as body-worn video from officers. Accounts from officers and staff have also been gathered, the watchdog said.
A post-mortem examination was held three weeks ago and the IOPC is awaiting further results, it added.
Director Amanda Rowe said: "Our thoughts are with Daniel Cooper's family and friends and all those affected by this incident.
"Whenever a person dies while in police custody, it's important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the actions and decision-making of the relevant police officers and police staff."
An inquest is expected to open on Wednesday at West London Coroner's Court.
