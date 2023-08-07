Met Police driver's sentence revealed as colleague found guilty
A Met PC has been jailed for causing the death of a woman he ran over in his police car, it can now be reported.
Nadeem Patel, who drove at a top speed of 83.9mph on the night of the crash, admitted causing death by dangerous driving but this could not be reported until the trial of a colleague ended.
On Monday, PC Gary Thomson, 31, was found guilty of careless driving by a jury at the Old Bailey.
Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, was killed in Brixton, south London, on 9 June 2021.
Thompson, 31, from Sussex, was fined £500 and his driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points. He was cleared of the more serious charge of dangerous driving.
Sentencing him, Judge Mark Lucraft KC called for the Metropolitan Police to consider setting maximum speed limits for officers responding to incidents in residential areas.
"Driving at speeds in excess of motorway speeds along roads with the characteristics of Stockwell Road - whilst classified as an A-road - poses obvious risks," he said.
Patel, 28, was given a three-year prison sentence in February, when Judge Lucraft told him he had driven at a "grossly excessive" speed that was "far in excess of that which was safe given the prevailing road conditions" - even making allowance for the fact he was responding to an emergency call and not bound by the 30mph speed limit.
'Kind, funny, loving'
The court heard that Patel and Thomson had been responding to an emergency call in separate marked police cars.
Ms Daniel-Folkes was walking across Stockwell Road at about 23:10 BST, close to a pedestrian crossing, when Thomson's vehicle passed her with its emergency lights and siren activated.
Three or four seconds later, as she continued to cross the road, she was struck by Patel's vehicle.
He had switched off his front emergency lights so not to affect Thomson's vision in the lead vehicle but did have his siren activated.
Patel had reached a peak speed of 83.9mph just 115m from the car's final stopping point. His car was travelling at about 55mph when he hit Ms Daniel-Folkes.
When he sentenced Patel in February, Judge Lucraft referred to "moving" statements from her family, who described her as "kind, funny, loving and very creative".