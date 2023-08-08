Piccadilly Lights: Mental health photographic exhibition goes on show
A photographic exhibition promoting mental health has gone on display on the famous lights at Piccadilly Circus in London's West End.
Photographer Ray Burmiston has taken hundreds of snaps of people with their eyes shut, including many celebrities.
The Piccadilly Lights show aims to inspire people to take a moment to look after their mental health.
The exhibition, Art of London Take A Moment 2023, also includes a tribute to Caroline Flack from Olly Murs.
This is one of several photos of celebrities, with others including Grayson Perry and Helena Bonham-Carter.
Members of the public can upload a selfie for a chance to become part of the art and see their portrait next to some of the biggest stars in entertainment and sport.
Prof Tim Kendall, NHS national clinical director for mental health for England, said: "At a time when the world is moving ever faster, with many of us working harder, trying to deliver tomorrow yesterday, the Take A Moment initiative reminds us to slow down, to step back, to stay still and just be."
Burmiston said: "As a photographer, I feel really humbled to be able to make a difference."
Take A Moment started as a virtual exhibition in 2020, inviting people to share selfies depicting them with their eyes closed.
The Piccadilly Lights exhibition is on display until early October.