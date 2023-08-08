Euston station: Gas leak halts rail services
- Published
Rail services in and out of London's Euston station have been halted due to a line-side gas leak in Harrow, Network Rail has said.
Emergency services are responding to the leak near Harrow and Wealdstone station.
About 25 people have been evacuated from neighbouring properties, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.
Network Rail did not provide an indication of when the issue might be resolved.
Tickets are being accepted by other train operators to allow passengers to continue their journeys.
The fire brigade spokesperson said 25 firefighters were responding to the gas leak on Forward Drive.