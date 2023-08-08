Southall: Murder investigation after woman found dead in canal
A murder investigation has been launched after the remains of a woman were found in a canal in west London.
Police were called to Northumberland Crescent, Feltham, at 22:26 GMT on Sunday to reports of a concern for welfare, the Met Police said.
No one was found inside the property but there were signs of a disturbance.
After carrying out further enquiries, officers arrested a 33-year-old woman at Greenford Bridge on suspicion of murder.
On Monday the remains of a body, believed to be that of a 57-year-old woman, were found in a canal off Bulls Bridge Lane, Southall.
Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said: "We believe this was an isolated incident.
"We await formal identification of the deceased, however, specially trained officers are supporting the family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"Searches are continuing in the area of Bulls Bridge Road and the canal and I appreciate the public's patience while police cordons remain in place."
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing in Hounslow, said: "This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.
"Officers are patrolling the area so please do stop and talk to them."
