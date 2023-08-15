Crooked House rebuild battle could be long, London campaigner warns
A neighbour of a fire-damaged pub left derelict for years fears a similar fate could befall the "UK's wonkiest pub".
Ros Howarth said the destruction of The Crooked House in the Black Country was "a very similar story" to that of The Jester in Cockfosters, north London.
She said campaigners fighting to get The Jester rebuilt "felt abandoned" since the devastating fire in 2018.
Barnet Council said it had "very little say" over what was built there, so long as it was a "community facility".
In February 2020, the-then owners of The Jester, on Mount Pleasant, were ordered to rebuild a pub or "equivalent community floorspace" on the site after an appeal hearing at Harrow Crown Court.
But they sold it for £1m eight months later, leaving a charred ruin.
Ms Howarth, 66, is involved in Justice for the Jester, a campaign for a new community pub on the site.
"We have fought so hard to try to get the pub restored. We are a strong community but we just feel so abandoned," she said.
"It feels neglected. People throw rubbish in there. It's spoiling the look of the whole area."
Within days of the fire, demolition work began, she recalled.
This work was halted by the council before the appeal hearing.
A number of planning applications have since been refused, and the council is due to consider plans for a nursery to replace the pub.
Meanwhile, thousands of people have joined a Facebook group calling for The Crooked House to be rebuilt.
But Ms Howarth warned: "The council is going to come under the spotlight if they approve any planning application for redevelopment and change of use.
"If they insist on the pub being rebuilt, the owners will appeal and the case will go to court. It will then be the start of a long legal process, as was the case with The Jester."
She said many Cockfosters residents believed a community pub with a garden was the best solution for the area.
"We're very cut off in this location. There's no community facility at all," she said.
Labour borough councillor for East Barnet, Simon Radford, who is also involved in the campaign, called the burnt-out Jester site an "eyesore".
Nik Antona, national chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), called on those who have "demolished pubs against planning rules" to "restore the original building brick by brick".
"If local authorities won't provide adequate planning enforcement, then central government needs to step in to make sure that unscrupulous developers know that they will face action if they do the same," he added.
Figures released by Camra last week showed that up to a third of pub closures and demolitions may be happening without the required permission.
In Greater London, 64 pubs have been converted or demolished since 2021.
