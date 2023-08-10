Battersea: Man hurt in suspected gas blast at house
- Published
A man has been injured in a suspected gas explosion that badly damaged a terraced house in south London.
He received treatment for his injuries at the scene of the blast in Elsley Road, Battersea.
The roof of the house has partially collapsed, London Fire Brigade said.
Rubble on the pavement and blown-out windows can be seen in photographs taken of the scene. A 25m cordon has been erected and people living in nearby houses have been evacuated.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said no-one was currently unaccounted for.
Gail Glanville, who lives nearby, told BBC London: "There were people trying to get anyone out of the house. One elderly gentleman stumbled out. I think he's OK, but of course in shock. He's with the paramedics."It was really, really scary, everyone is just really shaken."