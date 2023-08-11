Liberal Democrats: Rob Blackie named as London mayoral candidate
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have announced Rob Blackie as the party's candidate for the 2024 London mayoral election.
Mr Blackie, a digital marketer who advises start-up tech companies, served as then-party leader Charles Kennedy's director of research during the Iraq War.
The 50-year-old beat the other shortlisted candidate, Chris French.
Both men are also standing for the London Assembly.
'Asleep on the job'
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Blackie, said his top three priorities would be to free up police time to allow officers to deal with serious offences, tackling climate change and making sure London remains a welcoming city.
"The Liberal Democrats have a bold alternative plan; I have worked on climate change my entire life and I believe it's important we take action."
Speaking about his opponents, Mr Blackie said: "Sadiq Khan has been asleep on the job and the Conservatives have been discredited due to their failure to address the cost-of-living crisis."
Mr Blackie has twice stood for the London Assembly and has previously been shortlisted as a mayoral candidate, though not chosen.
The party will be hoping to improve on its record in recent mayoral contests. In the last three mayoral elections, the party has come fourth, with the Greens beating them to third place.
At the last election, in 2021, former London MEP Luisa Porritt secured just 4.4% of the vote. The party has failed to gain more than 5% of the vote in the past four elections, losing its £10,000 deposit each time.
The Lib Dems' best result was in 2004, when Simon Hughes - at that time the MP for North Southwark and Bermondsey - achieved 15.3% of first preference votes.
Next year's election will be the first time that a first-past-the-post system is used to choose the mayor, following changes brought in by the government.
Labour's Mr Khan will be seeking a historic third term, while the Conservatives have selected London Assembly Member Susan Hall as their candidate.
The Greens have chosen Hackney councillor Zoë Garbett, while Howard Cox, founder of the Fair Fuel UK campaign, is the candidate for Reform UK - previously known as the Brexit Party.
The election will be held on 2 May.