Woman dies in collision with lorry on Battersea Bridge
A young woman has died in a collision with a lorry on Battersea Bridge, south-west London.
Police were called at 07:55 BST on Thursday to reports of a collision between a lorry and a cyclist on the north side of the bridge.
The cyclist, a woman from Battersea, aged 27, died at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police said the lorry driver did not stop at the scene, but was "subsequently located by officers in Fulham".
A police spokesperson said the driver had been spoken to by officers and has not been arrested.
Officers from the Met's serious collision investigation unit have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.
