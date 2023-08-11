London GP criticised for 'toxic workplace culture'
A south-east London GP surgery has been criticised for having a "toxic workplace culture" which led to a decline in the quality of services.
Eltham Palace Surgery, based in Greenwich, was found to be "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in a report published on Thursday.
It said a breakdown between the two GP partners and a "divisive culture within the staff team" had impacted work at the practice.
The surgery was approached for comment.
The report identified several issues, including patients on high-risk medications and with long-term conditions not being given enough monitoring, and medical records not being accurate or kept up to date, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It detailed a "breakdown in the relationship between the two GP partners" and a "divisive culture within the staff team at this practice".
Antoinette Smith, CQC deputy director of operations in London, said these problems "resulted in leaders overlooking issues impacting people's safety and allowing a toxic workplace culture to develop".
Ms Smith said patients had repeatedly complained about not being able to access appointments at the practice when they needed them and that leaders at the surgery did not take effective action when staff raised the issue.
"We found the split between partners had limited recruitment efforts and alienated staff, who told us they felt overworked, stressed, and unable to raise issues," she added.
The surgery has been placed in special measures following its latest inspection, and will be re-inspected within six months.
