Teenage girl appears in court charged with infanticide
A teenage girl has appeared in court charged with infanticide over the death of a new-born baby boy.
Police were called at 05:00 GMT on 30 January last year following the discovery of the baby in New Eltham, south-east London.
London Ambulance Service attended, but the boy was pronounced dead.
The 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was charged in July. She will next appear in court for a plea hearing on 17 November.
The defendant appeared at the Old Bailey accused of causing the death of a child under the age of 12 months.
No trial date was set during the hearing and she remains on unconditional bail.
