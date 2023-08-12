Review into London's transport network public toilets delayed
- Published
A review into the installation of more public toilets across London's transport network has been delayed.
The report, examining where and how more loos could be built at Tube and bus stations, was promised earlier this year by the mayor of London.
The mayor's team had said Transport for London (TfL) would share the terms of reference for the study with "interested parties" in June.
But TfL now says the documents will be made available "in the coming weeks".
The need for more public toilets at the city's transport hubs has been raised for several years by the capital's politicians, as well as campaign groups like Age UK London through its campaign London Loos.
'Incredibly disappointing'
Caroline Russell, the Green Party group leader on the London Assembly, said it was "incredibly disappointing" that TfL "haven't even shared their proposals yet" as many Londoners "plan their journeys around toilet availability".
In February Ms Russell unsuccessfully tried to pass an amendment to the mayor's budget to have more loos created on the network, but it was blocked by the Assembly's Labour group.
Group leader Len Duvall said the proposal, which would have cost £20m for 70 new toilets across TfL's network, "just seemed too vast" to commit to without first carrying out a study.
Mr Khan said at the time installing toilets was a more complex process than many realised. He told the chamber: "Let me go away and do this feasibility study and see what progress we can make, and I'll report back to you in the Assembly in due course."
Asked about the delay to the review, the mayor's office said "early work" had started on the study and confirmed that Mr Khan remained committed to it, as he "recognises the importance of free and accessible public toilets".
Mark Evers, chief customer officer at TfL, said the organisation was also committed to the study, and that it recognises "toilet provision is important for customer care and particularly for disabled customers".