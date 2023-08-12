Charing Cross and Waterloo East weekend closures begin
The first of four consecutive weekend closures at London's Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations is under way.
No trains will operate due to Network Rail engineering work on three weekends in August, with Southeastern services diverted to Blackfriars or Victoria.
The bank holiday Monday in August will also be affected, along with the first weekend of September.
Buses will run between Lewisham and Greenwich, calling at St Johns and New Cross, where a junction is being built.
David Davidson, Network Rail's Kent route director, said: "This vital work will bring tangible benefits for passengers when complete and we'd like to thank passengers for their patience while we undertake these works."
Separately, South Western Railway has warned of a reduced timetable on Saturday due to a shortage of drivers and guards.
