Stoke Newington: Man injured in street shooting
A man has been injured in a street shooting in north London.
Police and paramedics were called to Stoke Newington High Street just after 15:00 BST. The victim was treated at the scene then taken to hospital "as a priority", the ambulance service said.
No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said officers were working hard to establish who was responsible for this "hugely concerning incident".
