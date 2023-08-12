Julian Ebanks-Ford: Man charged with New Cross murder

Julian Ebanks-FordMet Police
Julian Ebanks-Ford died in hospital hours after he was attacked

Police have charged a man with murdering a 20-year-old who was fatally stabbed in south-east London.

Julian Ebanks-Ford was found with knife injuries on Kender Street in New Cross at about 01:00 BST on 4 August. He died later in hospital.

Ismail Kallon, 20, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court to face a murder charge.

A man and a woman, both 19, were also held. Both were later released; the man on bail, the woman without charge.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Ebanks-Ford died from a single stab wound.

