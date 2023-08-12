Yusuf Mohamoud: Two boys, 15, charged with murder
Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with murdering a man in Finchley, north London.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Regent's Park Road, at about 21:40 BST on Monday, Yusuf Mohamoud was found injured and died at the scene.
The boys, who cannot legally be named due to their ages, are due to appear at Willesden Youth Court.
Detectives said they were still looking for a third possible offender.
A post mortem examination found Mr Mohamoud, from Enfield, died from a stab wound.
The Met's Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson said "good progress" had been made on the inquiry and appealed for witnesses to help trace the remaining suspect.
"Another young man has died as a result of violence and we need the public's help to ensure Yusuf's family get the justice they deserve," he said.