King's Head Theatre pub to stage last show before moving
The curtain will come down for the last time at what is believed to the oldest pub theatre in the UK.
The King's Head in Islington, north London, was established in 1970 and helped launch the careers of stars such as Hugh Grant and Victoria Wood.
The 100-seat fringe venue is moving into a new, purpose-built space twice the size of the current venue.
Sofi Beringer, the senior producer, said the move would create new opportunities, but felt "bittersweet".
On Sunday evening, a goodbye gala will be the last performance to be staged at the famous theatre on Upper Street before it moves to its new home, behind the pub.
Ms Beringer told the BBC: "The type of work we will put on will change significantly by moving, so there is a lot of opportunity but of course, it's bittersweet to be saying goodbye to the oldest pub theatre in the UK."
However, she said "I don't think we'll lose any of the essence", as the new venue will also have a small, 50-seat cabaret venue for smaller performances.
The theatre, on Upper Street, stages diverse mix of musicals, opera, drag performances and comedy, as well as an LGBTQ+ programme.
Throughout its 53-year history, many shows first staged there have later transferred to the West End, or other larger theatres, which enabled actors to perform to bigger audiences.
Other stars of the acting world to have performed at the King's Head include Alan Rickman, Richard E Grant and Joanna Lumley.
"The space allows an artist to come, to try out new work, to succeed, and quite importantly to fail," artistic director David Cummings said.
"That is what we are losing by moving."
He added that some other fringe theatres have closed in recent years which was a "problem".
"Without those spaces, the next great artists of our theatre world will not have a chance to learn their craft.
"That pathway needs to exist," Mr Cummings said.
The new King's Head Theatre is due to open early in 2024.
