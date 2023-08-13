Fuad Saman: Murder charge after man found dead at house
A 28-year-old has been charged with murdering a man discovered dead at a house in north-west London.
Fuad Saman, 40, from Brent, was found with head injuries after officers forced their way into the property in Casselden Road on Thursday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said.
Osman Abshir, of Church Road, Willesden, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Saman died as a result of "blunt and sharp force injuries to the head".
