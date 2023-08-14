London canal body was that of murder accused's mother
The remains of a 57-year-old woman found in a London canal were those of her alleged killer's own mother, it has emerged.
Arizo Nour, 33, appeared before the Old Bailey on Friday accused of the murder of Karima Nour.
Restrictions banning the reporting of the pair's relationship were lifted by Judge Simon Mayo KC on Monday morning.
The defendant, of Northumberland Crescent, Feltham, west London, was remanded in custody.
She is next due to appear at the same court on December 1, when she is expected to enter a plea.
Police were called to an address on Northumberland Crescent just before 22:30 BST on 6 August.
While no-one was found inside the property when officers attended, signs of a disturbance were discovered.
Searches were then carried out in the canal off Bulls Bridge Road, Southall, on August 7 where the remains of a body, believed to be that of the defendant's mother, were found.
Ch Supt Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: "This was a shocking incident and my thoughts are with the friends and family of Karima Nour."
