Clapham stabbing: Two men injured in homophobic attack
Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a south London nightclub.
The men, in their 20s and 30s, were attacked outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street on Sunday night.
The Met Police says it is treating the stabbings as homophobic. The men have since been sent home from hospital.
Det Insp Gary Castle says he is "aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community", adding "an urgent investigation is ongoing".
No arrests have been made.
A drag performer at the club praised the staff at the venue for their response.
Mary Mac posted: "The team at The Two Brewers were incredible in dealing with this and keeping us inside the venue safe.
"It's shocking and disgusting that in 2023 this is becoming frighteningly more frequent."
